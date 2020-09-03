Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued to poke holes in the Jubilee administration saying that it has created overnight billionaires after the theft of COVID-19 billions.

Ruto, who was speaking in Taita Taveta County, said the Covid-19 saga at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is just one of the many corruption scandals that have served a few individuals with a big spoon.

The country’s second in command turned the tables against his critics and said that he regrets that all along, while plunder was underway for seven years, he had been set up as a scapegoat.

Ruto said that some individuals who were broke in 2013 have made a killing from graft schemes.

“The corruption ‘consultants’, brokers and conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR.”

“Their overgrown impunity is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic.”

“The end is nigh. Nowhere to hide. No more scapegoating,” he said.

In 2005, Murathe, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta was broke like a church mouse but the man is now a billionaire with his main work being “consulting for the Government on who to award tenders”.

