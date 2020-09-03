Thursday, September 3, 2020 – A 31-year old lady identified as Dorcas Jepkemoi slipped and drowned while posing for pictures during a romantic picnic with her boyfriend at the Mlango Water Falls n Nandi County.

Her boyfriend, Benjamin Kazungu, watched helplessly as she was swept away by the raging waters.

“I encountered the worst scene of my life.”

“Seeing her sinking helplessly into the water and my effort proving futile breaks my heart even more,” said Kazungu.

“The dam was so full, I tried to rescue her but was not able to.”

Efforts to retrieve the body have been hampered by the raging floods and the family of the deceased has been camping at the site since Sunday.

“We have been camping here since Sunday, local divers have been trying, but they are yet to get the body out,” said Jepkemoi’s brother, Victor Kiptoo.

“Painful as it is, it has happened, and we have come to accept that Chumba is no more.”

“We are, however, requesting for help to retrieve the body and give her a befitting send-off,” added Kiptoo.

Meanwhile, Nandi County police boss, Samson Ole Kina, has warned the public to avoid the area during the rainy season.

“This dam has become a dangerous place especially during rainy season.”

“Members of the public are advised to keep off for their safety,” Kina said.

See photos of the lady who drowned below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST