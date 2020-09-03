Thursday, 03 September 2020 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, is among few Kenyan celebrities who live in the leafy suburbs of the city.

The singer, who claims that he is a former street kid, lives in Runda and is a neighbour to prominent politicians, preachers and businessmen.

Ringtone’s source of wealth has always been shrouded in mystery, with reports going round that he is involved in defrauding aging foreigners.

Sometime back, he was also linked to affairs with old white sugarmummies.

The youthful singer stunned Kenyans after flaunting the rooftop of his palatial home in Runda that looks like a palace.

See photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST