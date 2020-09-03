Title: Receptionist – Advertising Company,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: 30K,
Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in East and Central Africa. They seek to hire an efficient Receptionist tasked with manning the front desk in a manner that ensures first class service for external and internal clients and guests.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage the main switchboard at all times in addition to handling all the calls professionally
- Ensure all visitors that access the offices are well identified by wearing the Visitor’s tag &/or the reflector jacket for all contractors for ease of identification.
- Answer all telephone calls referring them to the relevant persons including sending them an email if they are out of office.
- Receive, send and sort letters/parcels and distribute them appropriately.
- Ensure job cards, artwork and letters directed to the print shop are dispatched immediately.
- Dispatch all payslips to relevant staff members as soon as they are availed to you from the HR Office.
- Take messages for staff members who are out of office. Send an email to the staff members with their messages so that they can act upon them.
- Ensure that the reception area and the boardrooms are in good condition at all times by utilizing the cleaning crew on board
- Work closely with the Directors’ PA so as to be able to multi task between her desk & the reception area whenever she is out of office.
- Work closely with the HR office and report any challenges that you might face in the course of your duties.
- Work closely with the Sales Admin to ensure all walk in clients are professionally attended to.
- Ensure all visitors are attended to within 5 minutes; if not relocate them to the small meeting rooms where they can wait to be attended to
- Be the face of the company. Ensure you are decent and smart always
- Any other duties as directed by your line manager
Skills & Qualifications
- Diploma in Front Office Operations or related field
- At least 2 years work experience as a Receptionist/Front Office Representative
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Must be Computer literate
- Fluent in both English and Swahili
- Ability to work well under minimal supervision
- A self-starter with the ability to multitask
- Female candidates encouraged to apply
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Advertising Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 7th September 2020.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.