Title: Receptionist – Advertising Company,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in East and Central Africa. They seek to hire an efficient Receptionist tasked with manning the front desk in a manner that ensures first class service for external and internal clients and guests.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage the main switchboard at all times in addition to handling all the calls professionally
  • Ensure all visitors that access the offices are well identified by wearing the Visitor’s tag &/or the reflector jacket for all contractors for ease of identification.
  • Answer all telephone calls referring them to the relevant persons including sending them an email if they are out of office.
  • Receive, send and sort letters/parcels and distribute them appropriately.
  • Ensure job cards, artwork and letters directed to the print shop are dispatched immediately.
  • Dispatch all payslips to relevant staff members as soon as they are availed to you from the HR Office.
  • Take messages for staff members who are out of office. Send an email to the staff members with their messages so that they can act upon them.
  • Ensure that the reception area and the boardrooms are in good condition at all times by utilizing the cleaning crew on board
  • Work closely with the Directors’ PA so as to be able to multi task between her desk & the reception area whenever she is out of office.
  • Work closely with the HR office and report any challenges that you might face in the course of your duties.
  • Work closely with the Sales Admin to ensure all walk in clients are professionally attended to.
  • Ensure all visitors are attended to within 5 minutes; if not relocate them to the small meeting rooms where they can wait to be attended to
  • Be the face of the company. Ensure you are decent and smart always
  • Any other duties as directed by your line manager

 Skills & Qualifications

  • Diploma in Front Office Operations or related field
  • At least 2 years work experience as a Receptionist/Front Office Representative
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Must be Computer literate
  • Fluent in both English and Swahili
  • Ability to work well under minimal supervision
  • A self-starter with the ability to multitask
  • Female candidates encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Advertising Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 7th September 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

