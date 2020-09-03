Title: Receptionist – Advertising Company,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 30K,

Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in East and Central Africa. They seek to hire an efficient Receptionist tasked with manning the front desk in a manner that ensures first class service for external and internal clients and guests.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the main switchboard at all times in addition to handling all the calls professionally

Ensure all visitors that access the offices are well identified by wearing the Visitor’s tag &/or the reflector jacket for all contractors for ease of identification.

Answer all telephone calls referring them to the relevant persons including sending them an email if they are out of office.

Receive, send and sort letters/parcels and distribute them appropriately.

Ensure job cards, artwork and letters directed to the print shop are dispatched immediately.

Dispatch all payslips to relevant staff members as soon as they are availed to you from the HR Office.

Take messages for staff members who are out of office. Send an email to the staff members with their messages so that they can act upon them.

Ensure that the reception area and the boardrooms are in good condition at all times by utilizing the cleaning crew on board

Work closely with the Directors’ PA so as to be able to multi task between her desk & the reception area whenever she is out of office.

Work closely with the HR office and report any challenges that you might face in the course of your duties.

Work closely with the Sales Admin to ensure all walk in clients are professionally attended to.

Ensure all visitors are attended to within 5 minutes; if not relocate them to the small meeting rooms where they can wait to be attended to

Be the face of the company. Ensure you are decent and smart always

Any other duties as directed by your line manager

Skills & Qualifications

Diploma in Front Office Operations or related field

At least 2 years work experience as a Receptionist/Front Office Representative

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Must be Computer literate

Fluent in both English and Swahili

Ability to work well under minimal supervision

A self-starter with the ability to multitask

Female candidates encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Advertising Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 7th September 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.