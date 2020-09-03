Thursday September 3, 2020 – A political showdown pitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, is looming in the Migori County Assembly and the Senate following ODM’s decision to impeach embattled Governor Okoth Obado.

The Raila-led party held a meeting with Migori County MCAs where a decision to impeach Obado over corruption was reached.

While it appeared to many that the move to kick out Obado will be a walk in the park, particularly after the Raila Odinga-led party, directed MCAs to remove him from office by way of impeachment, details about Deputy President William Ruto’s resolve to save the embattled County boss have complicated the arithmetic.

The Orange Party has 41 MCAs out of which ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, noted 23 willingly appended their signatures to oust the Migori County boss from office.

Reports indicated that 37 MCAs attended the closed meeting chaired by Mbadi but 14 of them refused to give their consent despite persuasion by the party leadership.

The Orange Party has a total of 41 MCAs in Migori County Assembly while Jubilee Party has three, FORD Kenya has two, People Party of Kenya (PPOK) has one while independent ward reps are seven.

With only 23 MCAs ascertaining their willingness to kick out Obado as of now, it is clear the tussle is still hanging in the balance and can go either way considering that there are 31 ward reps who are silent on the matter.

Intense lobbying is still needed by both parties especially from the leadership of ODM which will definitely be under pressure to ensure it wins the fight in order to affirm its strength and political dominance in the region.

Mbadi acknowledged that the move to kick out the embattled County boss will not be easy but exuded confidence that the Orange Party can get away with it in the long run.

