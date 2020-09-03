Thursday, September 3, 2020 – It is every tenant’s wish to have a good and understanding landlord when renting a house.

However, ideal landlords are few and far in between as the many documented horror stories of landlords from tenants attest.

Nevertheless, there are some good landlords out there as this lady has narrated on twitter.

The lady disclosed that her first landlord, an old retired SDA couple were so kind to her that moving out of their house remains one of the hardest decisions she has had to make in her life.

She revealed how they treated her like their daughter and have even kept touch since.

Check out her tweets below.









