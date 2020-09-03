Thursday September 3,2020 – Suspended Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) CEO, Jonah Mwangi Manjari, has changed his tune on procurement, and has now said the agency was not coerced to award tenders to specific companies.

Last week, Manjari told a committee of the Senate that he was coerced by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache to give tenders to certain individuals.

But on Thursday, Manjari, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Health Committee chaired by Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, admitted that he was responsible for all tendering processes that took place at KEMSA.

“We were not instructed to procure those items from those suppliers as has been alluded earlier,”

“AS CEO, I did not work under any pressure, I did this with my eyes open,” he said.

Manjari continued, “Under my watch, no money was lost and I did not oversee any loss of funds. All commodities supplied have been utilised and those not utilised are intact.”

The suspended CEO said the process was done in the best interest of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST