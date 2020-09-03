Thursday September 3, 2020 – A section of MCAs from Migori County have come to the defense of embattled Governor Okoth Obado saying the impeachment motion will not see the light of day.

On Thursday, the MCAs teamed up with residents in condemning Raila and the ODM party over alleged bias and malice in the impeachment of Obado.

On Tuesday, ODM’s top brass met a section of MCAs and resolved to impeach the Governor following a court order that barred him from office.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, majority of MCAs rallied behind Obado.

The MCAs accused ODM of double standards noting that they recently sanitized Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, after she was impeached by the MCAs.

Migori residents also warned Raila Odinga of dire consequences for trying to interfere with the affairs of the County.

“We want to warn Raila Odinga against interfering with the affairs of Migori County,” said Beth Anyango, a Migori resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST