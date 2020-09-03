Thursday, 03 September 2020 – Flamboyant singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has taken to social media to lecture young women dating rich old men commonly known as sponsors.

The mother of five, who has been through hell and back, wants slay queens to know that they can never get rich by sleeping with rich men.

According to the self-declared president of single mothers, sponsors have no problem spoiling their side chicks but can never make them financially independent for obvious reasons.

Read her post below.

“A sponsor will invest in your life style, business class tickets ,five star hotels , expensive weaves 🤦, but try ask for capital for your business very few will see a potential of investing in you ,for the fear of you being independent and dumping them, sponsors are also not stupid ,they know why you are with them 🤣🤣, so they hide the white ball very far , and when they dump you for another hot cake ,you fall like a rotten tree ,for they will want to take you back where they found you or worst, infact some of them ,will even revert the things they gave you just to see you frustrated and begging sponsorship is a scam it can land bad .be wise,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST