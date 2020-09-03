Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Fed up residents of Mbeere South Constituency nearly flogged their Member of Parliament, Col. Rtd. Geoffrey Kingagi Muturi,on Wednesday for failing to deliver on numerous promises

The MP was forced to run for his dear life after the irate residents confronted him during a public function.

Apparently, the MP is rarely seen in the area since he was elected in 2017 but with the next elections around the corner, he has been making technical appearances hoping to hoodwink the residents again.

However, the first time Jubilee MP, who was recently ranked among the worst performing legislators in Parliament, got a rude shock as angry constituents went for his jugular.

See the photos and video below.





Mbeere South MP Geoffrey Kingagi Muturi yesterday was forced to flee by residents from a public function#JamboKenya pic.twitter.com/HDEFkJ7lVx — Mukami Wa Embu (@MukamiWaEmbu) September 3, 2020

