Thursday September 3, 2020 – Kenyans on social media roasted award-winning journalist, Jeff Koinange on Wednesday after he showed bias while interviewing Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, and his Kiambu counterpart, Kimani Wamatangi.

Jeff was interviewing the two over the controversial formula of sharing revenue in Counties and also the ongoing cold war between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Kenyans, who were watching the show, ganged up against the news anchor blasting him for taking sides.

It was as if the debate was predetermined.

Some said Jeff was arrogant in the way he handled the Senators.

In one instance, Jeff sabotaged the former Majority Leader of the Senate when he wanted to jump in and respond to Wamatangi.

The “hold on” phrase that Jeff used to cut him short turned out emotional when he said it for the third and last time.

“Jeff you tried a lot to suppress Murkomen. I do not like the side he is in but we need this man as a nation,” said a Kenyan identified as Mpenda Kazi.

“Jeff stops interfering with Murkomen, let him make his points,” another Kenyan identified as Joseph Rono added.

Jeff is said to be among members of the fourth estate who have been recruited by the deep state to mudsling remarks made by Ruto or his close allies.

Murkomen is a close ally of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST