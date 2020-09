Thursday, September 3, 2020 – This guy cannot fathom how one can be single in Kenya – a country of 21 million adults with very low standards.

According to him, any single person in Kenya must be beyond redemption given that there are plenty of low hanging fruits needing to be picked.

He reasons that one doesn’t need a lot to convince even a person who voted for Sonko, Waititu or Uhuru to be his /her lover.

See his post that is going viral on social media below.

