Thursday September 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is seemingly fattening Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for slaughter going by what Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, said on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening.

In the interview, Wamatangi asked Kenyans to stop making a big deal out of the current situation between President Kenyatta and His Deputy.

There is a cold war between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy currently over what insiders say are irreconcilable differences.

However, Wamatangi said Uhuru and Ruto are experienced politicians who are well aware of what they are doing.

He also revealed that both of them are still his friends and that the two are still on good terms.

He warned politicians that they were risking being left out if it turns out the two want to reconcile their political differences.

Wamatangi further revealed that the two had even attended a private ceremony a few weeks ago and he witnessed them talking without much hesitation.

