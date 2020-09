Thursday, 03 September 2020 – Photos of a barbershop in Nairobi has caused a stir after netizens compared it to a brothel.

The kinyozi was advertised on social media platforms but the marketing style has attracted criticism.

Women fear that the barbershop may be secretly operating as a brothel and the shaving services are just a decoy.

Here are photos of the controversial barbershop that have caused a stir on social media.





