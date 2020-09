Thursday, September 3, 2020 – This video of a Nairobi Matatu hawker trying to earn an honest living is going viral on social media.

The witty man was selling kids’ toys in a matatu and he has wowed many with his marketing skills.

He uses humor to catch the attention of the passengers and his passion and ingenuity is just endearing.

This guy can sell snake oil without breaking a sweat.

Watch the video below.

