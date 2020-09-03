Thursday September 3, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has asked agencies investigating the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) scandal to bring the real culprits to book and urged Kenyans not to politicise the scandal.

Speaking on Wednesday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Health Committee, Kagwe admitted that money was lost in the State-run firm and blamed suspended KEMSA CEO, Jonah Manjari, over the mess.

After being asked to explain about the hiked prices of the procured PPEs, the CS blamed Manjari for making poor decisions saying that he should have consulted widely before buying the items at exaggerated prices.

“I communicated directly to the CEO (referring to Jonah Manjari).”

“I am the one who gave direct policy for local production of PPEs which cut the cost from KSh. 9,000 to KSh. 4, 000,” said CS Kagwe.

Kagwe’s revelation could mean that blame will now shift to Jonah Manjari who has since been suspended from KEMSA over his alleged involvement in the scandal.

