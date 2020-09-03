Thursday September 3, 2020 – All the 47 Governors in the country have protested over how the Senate is handling the motion on the formual of sharing money among Counties which has been the subject of discussion in the Upper House for the last 3 months.

In a statement to Kenyans on Thursday, the Council of Governors said “if the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday September 17, Counties will have no choice but to shut down”.

Governors said County Governments are unable to pay salaries and allowances of health workers and other County staff due to lack of funds.

“Consequently, we shall release all County employees to proceed on leave until an amicable solution on the issue is reached,” they said.

The County bosses threatened to sponsor a motion to dissolve the Senate for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments by stalling on the 3rd generation formula debate.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement said.

The Senate is still divided on the formula of sharing money in Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST