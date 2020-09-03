Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is regretting why he conducted an online opinion poll testing the popularity of His Excellency Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

Mutahi, who has been hired by the deep state to destroy the presidential credentials of Dr. Ruto in 2022, has been working hard to avoid being fired by his ruthless employer.

To prove his worth to his employer, Mutahi took to his Twitter page and asked Kenyans whether William Ruto is the pro-Government or anti-Government.

He also asked whether Ruto, who has been criticising the Jubilee administration over COVID- 19 billion theft, should resign for attacking his own Government.

To Mutahi’s shock, over 18,000 Kenyans responded and asked Ruto not to resign because he was elected by Kenyans in 2013 and 2017.

Here is how the opinion poll went ….

