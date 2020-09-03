Title: Finance Manager – FMCG

Industry: Manufacturing (Tomato Products)

Salary: Competitive

Our client is a manufacturing company dealing with value added tomato products looking for qualified candidates to fill a Finance Manager role.

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee the general accounting function including inter-company accounting cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting balance sheet management
  • Ensure preparation of organization financial statements and reports on regular basis and submit to the managing director
  • Prepares asset liability and capital accounts by compiling and analyzing account information
  • Reports on assets and capital accounts
  • Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports.
  • Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information
  • Secures financial information by completing database backups
  • Compile with federal, state and local financial legal requirements by studding existing and new legislation, and foresee adherence to requirements and advising management on needed actions.
  • Approves cash disbursements by verifying cheque amounts against invoices, authorizing cheques and wire transfers
  • Maintain financial security by adhering to internal controls and protecting organization value by keeping information confidential
  • Meeting financial standards by providing accounting department annual budget information; monitoring expenditure, identifying variances and implementing corrective action
  • Conducting reviews and evaluation for cost reduction opportunities, carrying out cost and business performance analysis of company staff against targets on quarterly basis and/or as directed by the director with an aim of identifying cost burdens for improvements and exemplary performance for motivation

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors Degree in Finance or related fields
  • Must be a CPA(K) or ACCA
  • Must have experience in manufacturing set up
  • Strong Analytical Skills
  • Strong team management skills

How to apply:

If you meet the requirements please forward your application to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke with the title (Finance Manager – FMCG) before Monday 7th September 2020.

