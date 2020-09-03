Title: Finance Manager – FMCG

Industry: Manufacturing (Tomato Products)

Salary: Competitive

Our client is a manufacturing company dealing with value added tomato products looking for qualified candidates to fill a Finance Manager role.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the general accounting function including inter-company accounting cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting balance sheet management

Ensure preparation of organization financial statements and reports on regular basis and submit to the managing director

Prepares asset liability and capital accounts by compiling and analyzing account information

Reports on assets and capital accounts

Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports.

Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information

Secures financial information by completing database backups

Compile with federal, state and local financial legal requirements by studding existing and new legislation, and foresee adherence to requirements and advising management on needed actions.

Approves cash disbursements by verifying cheque amounts against invoices, authorizing cheques and wire transfers

Maintain financial security by adhering to internal controls and protecting organization value by keeping information confidential

Meeting financial standards by providing accounting department annual budget information; monitoring expenditure, identifying variances and implementing corrective action

Conducting reviews and evaluation for cost reduction opportunities, carrying out cost and business performance analysis of company staff against targets on quarterly basis and/or as directed by the director with an aim of identifying cost burdens for improvements and exemplary performance for motivation

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree in Finance or related fields

Must be a CPA(K) or ACCA

Must have experience in manufacturing set up

Strong Analytical Skills

Strong team management skills

How to apply:

If you meet the requirements please forward your application to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke with the title (Finance Manager – FMCG) before Monday 7th September 2020.