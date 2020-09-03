Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Embattled Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, is currently the poster child of corruption in the country.

Obado, who was recently arrested with his entire family – wife and two children, for embezzling Ksh74 million, is facing impeachment.

Over 27 ward reps have already signed the motion to hound him from office.

As the noose continues to tighten on his neck, it has emerged that in 2014 he spent a cool Ksh2.2 million taxpayers’ money for a luxurious bed.

See the post below.

