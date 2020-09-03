Thursday September 3, 2020 – Mbeere South MP, Geoffrey Kingagi Muturi, is counting himself lucky after residents forced him to flee from a public function.

The legislator, who is a retired KDF colonel, was overpowered by the angry locals who pursued him forcing him to jump into a ditch to get away.

It was alleged that the MP showed up at the function unannounced with additional reports indicating that he was chased for failing to deliver on projects since the 2017 elections.

In July 2020, Muturi was among 19 legislators named among the most silent MPs in Parliament by Mzalendo Trust, a Parliamentary Monitoring Organization (PMO).

In response, Muturi defended his record stating that he was involved in other National Assembly matters citing his membership to a sub-committee on security.

Muturi has previously admitted that his constituency had lagged behind in terms of development noting that almost half of the schools were mud-walled, and so were many homes in the area.

He observed that security in the area was wanting due to lack of enough police officers.

When the locust menace descended upon the area earlier this year, Muturi advised residents to use pepper smoke to effectively get rid of the pests as it had done other insects.

The region’s miraa crop was greatly affected by the infestation as the Government deployed a plane to spray the insects.

The Kenyan DALY POST