Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Detectives from theDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five conmen who have been impersonating officers from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Military (KDF) and Police.

The suspects were in possession of fake IDs from the three security agencies, a pair of handcuffs and a pocket phone.

The five have been identified as Sharoq Afzal Shah, Jamal Hassan Ali, Fred Ngusare, Francis Saitabau and Junaid Mehmood Osman.

DCI boss, George Kinoti, has called on the public, who may have fallen victim to these conmen, to visit DCI Lang’ata.

Police have also impounded two cars the fraudsters were using and investigations have been launched to establish their ownership.







The Kenyan DAILY POST