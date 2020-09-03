Thursday September 3, 2020 – Members of Parliament were incensed yesterday by Transport CS James Macharia’s failure to show up for grilling over Jack Ma’s donation which was looted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, forcing them to turn away officials from the Transport Ministry whom the CS sent to represent him.

Macharia had been scheduled to appear before the select committee alongside his Health counterpart, Mutahi Kagwe, to explain the saga surrounding Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s missing Covid-19 donation.

However, CS Macharia was unable to appear and sent his apologies citing sickness as the reason behind his no-show.

The chair of the special committee, Sabina Chege, said that it was not in order for the Transport CS to send a representative on his behalf and directed the proceedings.

CS Kagwe interjected during this period and stated that he has been in touch with CS Macharia and reiterated that his colleague was indeed unwell.

The Transport officials that appeared before the parliamentary committee were: CAS Christopher Obure, PS Solomon Kitungu, Director Government Clearing Agency Felix Aten and Special Advisor to CS Macharia, Joe Mutugu.

However, upon questioning by the various legislators, including Starehe MP, Charles Njagua, it was ruled that they were ill prepared.

It was at this point that Cherangani MP, Joshua Kutuny, advised the Committee to dismiss the Transport Ministry officials.

