Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Flashy city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has disclosed that in 2017, Billionaire businessman, Chris Kirubi, asked him to stop campaigning for ODM leader, Raila Odinga, or quit as a Director in his companies.

Kipkorir, who has been a staunch supporter of Baba, revealed that he opted to follow his conscience and resigned.

“In 2017, I was a Director in three or four companies of Dr. Chris Kirubi … He gave me a BINARY CHOICE: Stop supporting Baba or resign from his companies … I chose to follow my conscience & resigned …I will not abjure at any cost: my Roman Catholic Faith, my Conscience,” reads Doanald Kipkorir’s tweet.

The business mogul was among top financiers of President Uhuru’s re-election campaign.

Kirubi is one of the richest Kenyan businessmen with various investments among them Two Rivers Mall (via Centum), Haco Industries and Capital Group Limited that owns Capital FM.

However, he has maintained a low profile recently after battling colon cancer for the last two years or so.





The Kenyan DAILY POST