Thursday, 03 September 2020 – Miss Tourism County beauty pageant competition was launched in 2014 by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and every year, ladies from different counties compete for the coveted award.

Homa Bay County has started looking for ladies who will represent the County at the national level and the judges have been holding events in different wards.

Here are some of the ladies who recently turned up for Miss Tourism Homa Bay County competition.



























