Thursday September 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again voiced his strong opposition to the looming BBI referendum which seeks to amend the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The amendments have been championed by the President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to Ruto, there are greater matters which need to be attended to before Kenya can consider the constitutional changes.

“This is not the time to amend the Constitution, all is not well in Uhuru’s Government,” Ruto said during a prayer meeting held at his official Karen residence.

The DP further asked Kenyans to pray for the country and against the ongoing divisive politics in Kenya.

“I am challenging you to pray against the devil that is dividing the country along political and tribal-ethnic lines so that God may help us to stay put together.”

“You have a role to play in praying for divine intervention to unify the country ahead of the next General Election,” he urged.

The DP further claimed that the Jubilee Party is dysfunctional and divided thanks to Uhuru and Raila’s handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST