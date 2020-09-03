Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Barely a day after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, revealed that he has been hospitalised at Karen Hospital for over 27 days after he tested positive for COVID 19, another MP has come out to reveal that he also spent 42 days battling the dreaded disease in hospital.

Speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Health Committee Dadaab MP, Mohamed Dahir Duale, said that he tested positive for the disease last month and was admitted at a city hospital.

The MP told Kenyans that COVID 19 is real and warned them against joking with the deadly bug that originated from Wuhan, China.

“I want to inform everybody that I was a victim of COVID and I was in the hospital for 42 days.”

“35 days I was on oxygen and seven days in ICU, so COVID is really real.”

“Fortunately, my bill was paid by the Parliamentary Service Commission but I don’t know how many will have the same privilege because close to Ksh4 million was paid by our insurance,” the MP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST