Accountant

Location: Ngong Road, Nairobi

Our client, a retail and distribution company, is looking for a competent Accountant to join their team.

Job Purpose

Ensure accurate booking of all the financial transactions on Sage to facilitate processing of payables, receivables, statutory deductions, taxes and salaries on a timely basis. The job holder shall also assist the Head of Finance and Operations in performing end month closure and in preparation of management accounts.

Responsibilities

Accounts Payable

  • Posting of invoices, credit notes and performing supplier account reconciliations
  • Preparation of payment plans and processing approved payments

Accounts Receivable

  • Ensuring timely billing of all customers, submission of invoices and performing customer account reconciliations
  • Liaising with customers to ensure timely payment of due invoices
  • Performing progressive bank reconciliations

Taxation and statutory deductions

  • Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions

Inventory and Cost accounting

  • Maintaining an accurate catalogue for all products with updated costs and prices
  • Performing inventory reconciliation to the GL
  • Participating in periodic stock counts and performing in-depth variance investigations
  • Maintaining an accurate PPE schedule

Qualifications

  • Business related degree
  • MUST be at least CPA 2
  • 4 years hands on experience as an accountant/accounts assistant
  • Proficient in Microsoft office suite
  • Experience in Sage will be an added advantage
  • Ability to accurately track inventory and create reports
  • Excellent organizational and planning skills
  • Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities
  • Reliable and trustworthy

How to Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 7th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

 Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

