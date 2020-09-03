Accountant
Location: Ngong Road, Nairobi
Our client, a retail and distribution company, is looking for a competent Accountant to join their team.
Job Purpose
Ensure accurate booking of all the financial transactions on Sage to facilitate processing of payables, receivables, statutory deductions, taxes and salaries on a timely basis. The job holder shall also assist the Head of Finance and Operations in performing end month closure and in preparation of management accounts.
Responsibilities
Accounts Payable
- Posting of invoices, credit notes and performing supplier account reconciliations
- Preparation of payment plans and processing approved payments
Accounts Receivable
- Ensuring timely billing of all customers, submission of invoices and performing customer account reconciliations
- Liaising with customers to ensure timely payment of due invoices
- Performing progressive bank reconciliations
Taxation and statutory deductions
- Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions
Inventory and Cost accounting
- Maintaining an accurate catalogue for all products with updated costs and prices
- Performing inventory reconciliation to the GL
- Participating in periodic stock counts and performing in-depth variance investigations
- Maintaining an accurate PPE schedule
Qualifications
- Business related degree
- MUST be at least CPA 2
- 4 years hands on experience as an accountant/accounts assistant
- Proficient in Microsoft office suite
- Experience in Sage will be an added advantage
- Ability to accurately track inventory and create reports
- Excellent organizational and planning skills
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities
- Reliable and trustworthy
How to Apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 7th September 2020
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.