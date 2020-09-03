Administration Officer II, Job Group ‘J’- 3 Posts

Responsibilities

  • Planning of office accommodation and layout;
  • Facilitating transport and travelling services;
  • Maintaining and updating furniture and office equipment inventory;
  • Ensuring payment of utility bills;
  • Facilitating movement of assets;
  • Facilitating general maintenance of building and furniture;
  • Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other specific events;
  • Collecting and collating data on developmental activities;
  • Providing input in organizing public participation awareness at the local level

Qualifications

  • Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development, Supply chain, Trade, economics, Marketing, ICT or any other relevant qualification from a recognized Institution;
  • Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution

How to Apply

Application forms can be accessed at HERE. Applications should be sent via email to psb@muranga.go.ke OR hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on  4th September 2020 in a sealed envelope addressed to:

 The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

MURANG’A

 Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

  • Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
  • Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
  • Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
  • Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer

