ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT I, JOB GRADE – EACC “9” (2 POSTS) REF: EACC/FP/AAI/2

Reporting to the Deputy Director, Regional Office

This position is responsible for the facilitation of transactions and to balance the cash book, to capture data in the IFMIS System and maintenance of imprest register and to ensure that expenditures are captured, recorded for in line with the laid down rules and regulations.

Responsibilities

Maintaining petty cash to ensure proper utilisation of funds;

Verifying and examining vouchers in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

Examining vouchers and authenticating expenditures in the department to reduce loss of funds;

Assisting in primary data entry and routine accounting work;

Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filing systems;

Safekeeping of invoices, miscellaneous receipts, imprest warrant books and cash book;

Processing and payment of imprest warrants and other expenditure claims;

Carrying out bank reconciliation;

Assisting in generating procurement plans and budgets;

Posting and balancing daily cash and bank transactions in the cash book;

Assisting in maintenance of updated fixed asset listing;

Ensuring availability of cash float in the office;

Carrying out banking transactions i.e. making deposits, withdrawals, signing cheques, statement request, CBK endorsers;

Receiving and receipt of unspent imprest and proceeds from sale of tender/ items;

Analysing surrender documents to ensure correctness and clearance of imprest debt holders; and

Invoicing and payment of imprest warrants and vouchers in IFMIS

Qualifications

Minimum relevant working experience of three (3) years;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K);

Must be a member of ICPAK;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) minimum mean grade of C+ or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Hands-on experience in Accounting Software (ERP);

Knowledge of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates (certified by the issuing institution), clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 at 5.00pm.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification