Wednesday, 02 September 2020 – Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, loves keeping her ‘Nunu’ bushy.

She revealed in a past interview that it’s hygienic not to shave and encouraged women to keep it natural like her.

In a latest photo that she posted on Instagram, the 36 year old socialite paraded her bushy ‘Nunu’ to over 1 million people who follow her.

Dressed in a tiny black lingerie, the clout chasing socialite comfortably posed for the cameras while exposing her bushy ‘private property’.

See the photo.

