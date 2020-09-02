Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was maliciously removed from the Covid-19 Virtual Conference while making his speech.

This was revealed by his social media strategist, Dennis Itumbi, who previously served as the Digital Strategist in State House.

According to him, the network at the DP’s Karen residence was strong and stable during the conference held on Monday.

He claimed that the organizers of the conference were malicious and disconnected Ruto shortly after starting his speech.

“So, just for the record, the Internet at the Deputy President’s Residence is STRONG and STABLE.”

“Even at the point of disconnection, the signal was at full strength, we Livestream ‘Every Hustle Matters’ every Thursday using multiple devices and with ZERO interruptions.”

“The Council of Governor’s team played games because clearly, their system had no issues and even after the so-called Technical challenges, no-one bothered to call to find out what the problem was, they had the answer…. but ISORAIT!” Itumbi claimed.

Itumbi’s version is in total contrast to the conference’s moderators who claimed to have attempted to reconnect the Deputy President.

Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, was forced to invite President Uhuru Kenyatta after announcing that the DP was indisposed due to technological challenges.

In his brief remarks, Ruto hailed President Kenyatta for steering the country in these difficult times of the Covid19.

“I want to start by thanking the President for his steadfast leadership in mobilizing both state and non-state actors in responding to this pandemic.”

“This coordinated effort has produced results that now we are talking about flattening the curve.”

“Your excellency, some very difficult decisions have had to be made.”

“But it is fair to say that Kenyans in their majority have responded to the Government decisions and complied with the safety measures that have been put in place,” Ruto said before he was suddenly disconnected.

