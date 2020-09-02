Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer cum businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has advised women to be wary when dealing with men with baby mamas.

According to the mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers, men who say they have a baby mama are actually married.

She went on to state that when a man says that to a woman, he just wants to get into her pants but will later go back to his wife and plan their future together.

Read her post on Instagram below.

“If he tells you that that is his baby mama 🤣🤣, ,just know that, he is a married man, married men have changed tittles, they play confused in their relationships, but deep down, they know very well, they can’t choose you over their wives ” (baby mama)

“He just want to box you , so he can get a different juice 🤣, then later he will say, oooh let me respect her for the sake of our child 🤣🤣🤣, those people are actually sleeping together and planning their future minus you 🤣🤣🤣.

“You are the game ‍♂️ , As for me, you have to choose A or B You can only side chicken me if you are paying my bills. if I am wealthier than you, and you want to play hide and sick with me 🤣🤣🤣, MR Man, go play with your mates in the field ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️, you can’t come to me with an empty pocket & a baggage as well ‍♂️ ‍♂️, where do I start Renovating you from 🤣🤣🤣🤣, then your wife will emerge and start embarrassing me for nothing 🤣🤣”

“Women be careful with this baby mama titles, its confusion, I don’t know why men do this though? Why are men not proud of their wives anymore? Where are those men who use to introduce their wives to friends, and were proud to put on their wedding rings and carry their children on their heads? Where are we ‍♂️ ‍♂️,”

