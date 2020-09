Wednesday, 02 September 2020 – Mashirima Kapombe is among the sexiest Swahili TV anchors in Kenya’s media industry.

Unlike her fellow anchors who are engaged in endless scandals, Kapombe keeps her image clean.

The mother of one, who sired a baby with comedian Otoyo, has left men with wishful thinking after sharing a short sexy video playing around with her bedroom eyes.

There’s something sexy and unique about Mashirima Kapombe’s eyes.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST