Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – They say money cannot buy happiness but it can get you beautiful women like this guy.

From the photos, it is clear that the guy is way older than the petite damsel as his white hair attests.

For those who don’t know, the guy is called Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the owner of Bicenergy and F1 team, Arrows.

Regardless of the age difference, they look so good together, don’t they?

See the photos below.















The Kenyan DAILY POST