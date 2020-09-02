Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – A catholic mass was disrupted on Sunday after the Priest collapsed on the altar.

Rev. Fr. Jude, the Spiritual Director of Catholic Men Association (CMA) in Deido, Cameroon, was preaching while wearing a face mask before he paused briefly and appeared to be struggling to breathe.

The priest then slumped on the altar with other priests seen rushing to his aid.

The video was shared on twitter on Sunday August 30 by a renowned Cameroonian lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu with the caption:

“Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Deido, in Cameroon’s commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened #RIP.’

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.