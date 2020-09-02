Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, has spoken out for the first time after she was crowned the 2020 winner of the coveted BBC World News Komla Dumor award.

In a message she posted on social media, the mother of one noted that it is a ‘great honor’ and that ‘the journey is only beginning’

“It’s an absolute honour to play a small role in elevating the memory of the indomitable Komla Dumor.

“Thank you to @BBCWorld for the incredible recognition.

“To every person and institution that walked the journey with me, I’m grateful.

“Here’s to African journalism and telling our authentic stories.

“The journey is only beginning. #TwendeKazi🇰🇪🇲🇼,” wrote Victoria Rubadiri.

Victoria becomes the second Kenyan to win the prestigious award after her Citizen TV colleague, Waihiga Mwaura, was declared winner in 2018.

The award was created to honor the legendary Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, who passed away in 2014 aged 41.

Since then, there have been six winners namely, Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure, Waihiga Mwaura and Nancy Kacungira.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.