Brookhurst International School

Teaching Opportunities in September

To effectively deliver virtual learning and provide students with extra tutorials online, Brookhurst International school has vacancies for two teachers.

Brookhurst International School is a co-educational institution for students aged 8-18 years.

We offer British National curriculum, IGCSE and GCE education systems.

We have preparatory, secondary and A-level schools. The school is located in Kajiado county Kiserian which is 20 kilometers from Nairobi in a serene environment suitable for learning.

We pursue excellence in all facets and are committed to support the learners achieve their educational goals. To strengthen the teaching team, we have the following vacancies.

Key Stage 1 Teacher

To teach in the preparatory school.

Candidates must have Primary teacher education (P1), a degree in education and at least 5 years teaching experience in British system of education.

A – Level Teacher (Mathematics and Statistics)

Must have a degree in Education with Mathematics as major subject.

Must have experience of not less than 5 years in teaching A level and O level in an international school

Other necessary requirements

Must be committed individuals passionate to work with students.

Must be result oriented and of high integrity

Must uphold and demonstrate Christian values

Must have a track record of performance in previous schools

Be registered as a teacher or you are in the process of registration

Demonstrate well spoken and written English

Ability to use technology in delivering the content

How to Apply

Send not more than two pages of your CV and no other attachments.

For the applicants, state your subject combination as reference.

Send CV jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke by 5th September 2020.

If you do not hear from us by 30th September 2020 consider yourself unsuccessful this time round.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.