Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Residents of Ex-Ndeiya village in Lower Shamata, Nyandarua County, are reeling in shock after a man hacked his wife to death before taking his own life.

The man identified as Antony Ng’ang’a, 41, killed his wife, Wairimu Nderi, 35, on Monday after a quarrel.

He then committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree within the homestead.

One of the couple’s neighbours identified as James Mwangi said that they had a distress call from the children and when they went to find out what was happening, they found Wairimu’s body lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

After a brief search, they found the husband’s body dangling from a tree in the compound.

A neighbor disclosed that the couple had been having quarrels for some time and efforts to reconcile them had been futile.

“This is not the first time the couple has been fighting. It is sad that it has ended in tragedy,” said Jane Muthoni.

Nyandarua North Sub-County Deputy Police Commander, Paul Saitoti, visited the scene and said investigations had been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the double homicide.

Meanwhile, Nyandarua Woman Rep, Fath Gitau, has condemned the incident and urged residents to seek amicable ways of resolving differences.

“It is sad that we have lost two souls just because of a disagreement,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST