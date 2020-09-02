Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has defended himself against allegations fronted against him in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency scandal, and instead shifted blame to Deputy President William Ruto and his corrupt allies.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murathe distanced himself from a company that had been associated with him and argued that it belonged to partners of DP William Ruto.

This comes after information emerged that Murathe and the owner of the company that was allegedly awarded a tender by KEMSA had previously partnered in other businesses.

“I partnered with the said individual in a lot of issues but I have not partnered with him on this one.”

“I consult with and partner in other matters.”

“He is my family friend and partner from childhood.”

“We have the legal transfers, go check the local banks and find out who the account holders of the company are; you will find that they are known partners of DP William Ruto,” Murathe argued.

He added that he had not submitted his evidence to the investigating agencies because he had not been summoned.

However, he filed a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) against individuals who linked him to the KEMSA scandal.

President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the DCI and EACC to table findings of the case in 30 days and also directed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to publicise names of individuals and firms that were awarded KEMSA tenders in 21 days.

KEMSA was accused of inflating prices of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and masks and awarding illegal tenders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST