Wednesday September 2, 2020 – MPs are racing against time to enact electoral laws to guide the conduct of a referendum, appointment of poll commissioners and procurement of election equipment.

Among the pending Bills is one to establish a procedure for recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

The new laws are also necessary in enabling IEBC conduct a referendum – the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reforms are expected to occasion a plebiscite – and for ensuring free and fair elections in 2022.

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has told MPs to conclude the stalled electoral reforms bills with the country heading to the polls in 23 months – a month short of the period within which IEBC says legal changes on the conduct of elections should be in place.

Muturi asked the newly reconstituted Justice and Legal Affairs Committee under the leadership of Muturi Kigano and his Rarieda counterpart, Otiende Amollo, to prioritise the proposed laws.

“Let us not wait for too long and start burning the midnight oil, we can be proactive and do what needs to be done early.”

“Justice and Legal and Affairs committee, the ball is in your court,” he said.

