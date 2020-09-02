Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has reportedly ordered Migori County Deputy Governor, Nelson Mahanga, to take charge of the County leadership now that Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been barred from office.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Mahanga said that he has taken over key functions of the County and assured Migori County residents that there will be no vacuum left after Obado was barred from office.

“I’m back and ready to discharge my duties in the absence of my boss.”

“My prolonged absence from the public was occasioned by sickness but I have fully recovered.”

“I do not wish for the Governor to be thrown behind bars, he is in my prayers and I have no intention to unseat him.” Mahanga said.

ODM MCAs resolved to have Mr Obado impeached over graft claims.

Party chairman, John Mbadi, told journalists that a total of 37 out of the 41 ODM ward reps, who attended a consultative meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, agreed to have the Governor removed from office over the corruption case facing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST