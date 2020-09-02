Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s stars have aligned and will become our next President after Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

This was revealed by vocal Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, during an interview yesterday.

In the interview, Murathe vouched for the Orange Democratic Movement leader to be a transitional President, who will serve for one term, then pave way for another leader, say Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

At the same time, the Jubilee Vice Chairman rooted for the looming BBI referendum which seeks to expand the Executive by creating positions of Prime Minister and two deputies to accommodate more communities.

He reiterated that Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire and may be part of Raila’s Government come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST