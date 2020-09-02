Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Embattled Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has admitted that he issued orders to suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authorities (KEMSA) boss, Jonah Manjari.

Speaking before the National Assembly’s Committee on Health on Wednesday, the CS who was accused of putting the KEMSA boss under pressure during the procurement of equipment said that it was his job to put people under pressure to ensure they deliver.

“In the event that I told a CEO to do something that is against the law, the normal thing to do in government is to say, give what you are telling me in writing,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe further dismissed claims that donations issued by Chinese billionaire and philanthropist, Jack Ma, were stolen.

Kagwe said both the first and second donations delivered in a span of four days were ferried to the KEMSA warehouse and the Ministry was ready to account for them.

“The issue of stolen PPEs (from the Jack Ma donations) are rumours.”

“Nothing has been stolen…I actually invited DCI to carry out investigations in the Ministry and KEMSA.”

“If we had something to hide, we would not have invited them,” he said.

