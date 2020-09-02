Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is currently fighting for his dear life at Karen Hospital after contracting the novel Coronavirus.

Kuria took to social media on Wednesday to announce his Covid-19 status urging Kenyans to be careful because Coronavirus is real

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real.”

“The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard!” stated Kuria in a post.

This comes even as the country is engaged in a charged debate over Covid-19 fund looting that has dented the image of the Health Ministry.

At the same time, the outspoken legislator called on Kenyans to remember frontline workers, among them nurses, doctors and subordinate staff who put their lives at risk to take care of Covid19 patients.

“And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Coronavirus patients.”

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness firsthand the amount of sacrifice they make amid very difficult circumstances.”

“You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on side shows.”

“We shall overcome Covid-19,” Kuria concluded.

