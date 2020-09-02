Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for ordering investigative agencies to investigate the multibillion scandal at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) within 30 days.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Miguna said Uhuru gave the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) 30 days so that they can publish a doctored report to shield his relatives from the scandal.

Miguna said the thieves who stole COVID 19 funds have been sharing the money at COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli’s home in Kajiado County.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta wants 30 additional days to publish DOCTORED #Kemsa fake tender documents that existed 90 days ago when the #CovidBillionaires were “drinking” Sh40 million tea cups and sharing Sh250,000,000,000 PUBLIC MONEY in Kajiado, Capitol Hill and @StateHouseKenya,” Miguna wrote.

“Kenyans do not want to see the publication of doctored documents. We want Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman @RailaOdinga, Jubilee Cowdung David Murathe, COTU Uronator Francis Atwoli, ODMoron cows Janet Mohamed, Gladys Wanga, Peter Kenneth and others in jail for 650 years EACH,”Miguna added.

