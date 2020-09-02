Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has released names of nine Kenyan individuals financing terrorism in the country.

The CS also ordered that the bank accounts and property of the individuals be frozen with immediate effect

The nine individuals are Halima Adan Ali, Waleed Ahmed Zein, Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Boru, Mohammed Abdi Ali (Abu Fidaa), Nuseiba Mohammed Haji, Abdimajit Adan Hassan, Mohammed Ali Abdi, Muktar Ibrahim Ali and Mire Abdullahi Elmi.

Dr. Matiang’i said the decision to freeze the individuals’ bank accounts was arrived at during the Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting held on February 5th, 2020.

“As part of our comprehensive counterterrorism strategy, we continue to disrupt terrorist operations with a sole focus on bringing to book the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts in line with our national laws and international obligations,” the statement read in part.

“Fellow Kenyans, terrorism knows no bounds. We shall neither surrender into the hands of terrorism nor play into the narrative propounded by terrorists of discrimination along ethnic and religious lines in this war,” he added.

See the statement below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST