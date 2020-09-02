Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado’s days are now numbered.

This is after he was barred from accessing his office as the Governor for Migori for looting the County dry together with his four children.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM begun plans to impeach him because he can no longer discharge his duties effectively.

ODM hosted a meeting of 37 MCAs from Migori who resolved to table an impeachment motion against Obado in the Migori Count Assembly.

A section of Kenyans had questioned why it took a corruption case for ODM to seemingly punish Obado when he had already been charged in the 2018 for the murder of a college student.

Obado and other suspects were also asked to surrender their passports and other travel documents until their case is heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST