Position: Investments & Research Intern

Job Type: Internship

Job Category: Research

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Cytonn Investments is an alternative investment manager, with a captive real estate development capability. Cytonn has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas – the lack of high yielding investment products due to the large banking spread, and the lack of institutional grade real estate; by providing high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and we deploy that funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, FinTech, and hospitality.

Cytonn Investments is looking for a highly motivated, dynamic, hardworking and self-driven team players to join the team in the Investments Department. The position will afford the individual a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Investments Management.

The successful candidates will assist with the implementation of our investments strategy to achieve growth of our funds among them the Cytonn High Yield Fund, Cytonn Money Market Fund, Cytonn Equity Fund and Cytonn Balanced Fund. The successful candidate will also contribute to the research, release and presentation of our weekly economic and financial markets report. The Internship has the opportunity for full-time employment for candidates who successfully pass through the internship program.

Responsibilities

Conducting fundamental company & investment opportunity research and analysis in listed Financial Services Sector stocks in the Sub-Saharan Africa space

Active portfolio management of the Cytonn Funds, including periodic updates on investment and market performance and securities trading,

Conducting country, industry and capital markets research so as to keep up with detailed knowledge about the Sub Saharan Africa micro and macroeconomic environment and financial markets

Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies

Updating Financial models and analyzing data

Contributing in investment meetings and review sessions

Performing other duties as assigned

Undertaking Real Estate market research for site identification, site acquisition and business case preparation.

Responsible for performing all aspects of the Site Acquisition process from site identification and qualification through to the completion of zoning approvals for multiple sites.

Data collection and analysis on sales trends and consumer demographics, preferences, needs and buying habits in the real estate industry.

Assisting with conducting research using comparable properties sold in an area and investigating potential issues that affect value such as the title of the property by ensuring an up to date database of all property comparables as provided by the real estate team.

Consulting and coordinating with agents in gathering property photos, staging, repairs, cleaning, signage, access requirements & marketing activities including property listings, assisting prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and drawing up real estate contract

Coordinating the preparation and assembly of documents for presentations and meetings.

Qualifications

Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school

A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course

Applicant required to be a candidate in the CFA, CIFA Programs (or demonstrate a path towards becoming one), with a strong financial background

Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

Good analytical and quantitative reasoning

Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize

Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business

Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

A team player with strong interpersonal skills

How to apply

