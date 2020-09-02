Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s lamentations that he (Murathe) had hijacked the Jubilee Party and was the cause of divisions within the ruling party.

Ruto alleged on Thursday last week that Murathe is a busybody and the leader of a cabal poised to block him from ascending into power.

He accused Murathe of hijacking Jubilee and doing everything possible to block him from succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta as President when he retires in 2022.

However, Murathe, who is also Uhuru’s right hand man, blamed the DP for all the woes he is facing.

“How can junior members like us take over the party yet he is the DP.”

“No one forced them out of Jubilee.”

“If they want out then let them ship out.”

“He has proven to us that he cannot be the future President of Kenya from how he has disrespected the current President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Murathe ranted.

Besides, Ruto is involved in so many scandals which make him unfit to hold the highest office in the land.

“He has been involved in theft, scandals, maize, I do not know Muteshi, Weston, public toilet in Ruai these things when they are following you around the place and you shamelessly walk around as if it means nothing.”

“If you can do those things when you are number two, how will you behave when you are number one?” added the Jubilee Vice-Chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST